Matthew Woller, 43, of Minneapolis entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Aug. 26, 2019. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 30 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or drugs, attend a MADD impact panel, and pay a fine and surcharge of $285.
Cindy Pieper, 63, of Glencoe entered a plea of guilty to one misdemeanor count of assault. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for one year. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve two days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a psychological evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, and pay a fine and surcharge of $185. The issue of restitution is reserved.