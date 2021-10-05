The McLeod County Attorney’s Office reported the following:
Brady Lietza, 31, of St. Cloud, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of theft of a motor vehicle for an offense that occurred on or about April 27, 2020. Judge Donley ordered the defendant to serve 21 months in prison and pay a surcharge of $85.
Andrew Jutting, 34, of Hutchinson, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of criminal damage to property for an offense that occurred on or about March 13, 2018. Judge Donley stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for a period of three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 30 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, pay restitution, and pay a surcharge of $85.
Jeffrey Pineda, 31, of Glencoe, was found guilty of one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about April 13, 2018. Judge Winters ordered the defendant to serve 81 months in prison and pay a fine and surcharge of $1,000.