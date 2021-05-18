The McLeod County Attorney’s Office reported the following:
Dara Askerud, 47, of Silver Lake, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Sept. 12, 2020. Judge Maher stayed the adjudication of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for one year. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve three days in McLeod County Jail, serve 10 days of community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a fine and surcharge of $585.
Jesse Erkenbrack, 27, of St. Cloud, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle for an offense that occurred on or about May 12, 2019. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 10 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a mental health evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, and pay a surcharge of $85.
Stephanie Frame, 20, of Minnetonka, entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Sept. 4, 2020. Judge Maher stayed the adjudication of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for one year. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve five days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a fine and surcharge of $485.
Serena Anderson, 40, of Hemet, California, entered a plea of guilty to one misdemeanor count of no proof of insurance for an offense that occurred on or about Sept. 1, 2019. Judge Maher ordered the defendant to pay a fine of $285.
Caleb Goette, 20, of Hutchinson, entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of driving after revocation for an offense that occurred on or about Oct. 26, 2020. Judge Maher stayed the adjudication of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve five days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a fine and surcharges totaling $285.
Clemente Garcia, 19, of Winsted, entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of possession of a pistol without a permit and one misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle. Judge Maher placed the defendant on probation for 90 days. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve two days of sentence to service work, and pay a fine and surcharge of $700.
Nicole Howerton, 34, of Farmington, who entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Jan. 16, 2021. Judge Maher stayed the adjudication of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 34 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of controlled substances, and pay a fine and surcharge of $550.
Justin Yetzer, 33, of Glencoe entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Oct. 7, 2019. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve six months in McLeod County Jail, serve 30 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a surcharge of $85.
Tucker Rath, 19, of Hutchinson entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Nov. 26, 2020. Judge Maher stayed the adjudication of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve five days in McLeod County Jail, serve 20 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a fine and surcharge of $585.
Alberto Garcia, 30, of Gaylord, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle for an offense that occurred on or about May 8, 2020. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 45 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a surcharge of $85.