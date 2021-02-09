The McLeod County Attorney’s Office reported the following:
Sara Paulson-Holen, 23, of Buffalo entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about July 30, 2020. Judge Maher stayed the adjudication of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 15 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 15 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a fine and surcharge of $750.
Edna Resendez, 36, of Glencoe entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of violation of a no contact order for an offense that occurred on or about June 14, 2020. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve two days in McLeod County Jail, serve 15 days of sentence to service work/community work service, attend individual therapy, and pay a fine and surcharge of $485.
Sean Askerud, 39, of Silver Lake entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Sept. 12, 2020. Judge Maher stayed the adjudication of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 15 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 15 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a fine and surcharge of $750.
Roxana Narvaez, 29, of Hutchinson entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of driving while impaired-refusal to submit to a chemical test for an offense that occurred on or about Feb. 22, 2020. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for one year. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve one day in McLeod County Jail, serve 10 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, attend a victim impact panel, attend a drive with care class, and pay a fine and surcharge of $285.
Joshua Betker, 42, of Hutchinson entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of violation of a domestic abuse no contact order for an offense that occurred on or about June 13-14, 2020. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 37 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 10 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency and a psychological evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non- prescription drugs, and pay a surcharge of $85.
Andrew Koelln, 30, of St. Cloud entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of theft by wrongfully obtaining public assistance for an offense that occurred from August 2017 to August 2018. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve two days of sentence to service work/community work service, pay restitution in the amount of $6,022.30, and pay a fine and surcharge of $185.
William Wenneson, 25, of Carlson entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of theft of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about April 13 to May 1, 2019. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 60 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a fine and surcharge of $185.
Randal Thode, 54, of Glencoe entered a plea of guilty to one misdemeanor count of driving while impaired for an offense that occurred on or about June 17, 2020. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 30 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, attend a victim impact panel, and pay a fine and surcharge of $385.
Chad McAloon, 54, of Litchfield entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Dec. 30, 2020. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 180 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a surcharge of $85.
Jordan Keil, 31, of Hutchinson entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of receiving stolen property for an offense that occurred on or about Dec. 20, 2019. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 30 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 30 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a psychological evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, pay restitution in the amount of $600, and pay a fine and surcharge of $185.
In a second file, Keil entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of threats of violence for an offense that occurred on or about Dec. 20, 2019. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 30 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 30 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a psychological evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, attend domestic abuse counseling/treatment, and pay a fine and surcharge of $285. This sentence is concurrent with the previous file.
Taylor Willner, 19, of Litchfield entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Jan. 22, 2021. Judge Winters stayed the adjudication of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 45 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a fine and surcharge of $185.
Lakota Eastman, 24, of Minneapolis entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about March 23, 2020. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 60 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a surcharge of $85.