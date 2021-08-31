The McLeod County Attorney’s Office reported the following:
Paul Orocio, 29, of Hutchinson, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle for an offense that occurred on or about July 11, 2021. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 39 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 30 days of sentence to service work (30 days credit for successful completion of inpatient treatment), complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a surcharge of $85.
Allen LaFountaine, 60, of Lester Prairie, entered a plea of guilty to one misdemeanor count of domestic assault for an offense that occurred on or about April 9, 2020. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for one year. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 30 days in McLeod County Jail (will receive up to 28 days credit for successful completion of treatment and aftercare), serve 15 days of sentence to service work/community work service, attend domestic abuse counseling/treatment, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a fine and surcharge of $750.
Nicholas Cassens, 38, of Gaylord, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of driving after revocation for an offense that occurred on or about Feb. 12, 2021. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 90 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a fine and surcharge of $285.
Zachary Wirgau, 30, of Howard Lake, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Jan. 8, 2021. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 21 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 15 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, and have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs. The defendant also entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Jan. 8, 2021. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant attend a victim impact panel and pay a fine and surcharge of $485.
In a second file, Wirgau entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Jan. 11, 2021. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 18 days in McLeod County Jail, serve five days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a fine and surcharge of $100.
Raymond Scott, 42, of Faribault, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of threats of violence for an offense that occurred on or about April 21, 2019. Judge Duncan ordered the defendant to serve 33 months in prison and pay a fine and surcharge of $135.
Tyler Berger, 22, of Hutchinson, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of failure to register as a predatory offender for an offense that occurred on or about April 2020. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 30 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 15 days of sentence to service work/community work service, and pay a fine and surcharge of $385.
Jordan Starrett, 25, of Hutchinson, entered a plea of guilty to two felony counts of criminal vehicular operation and one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Nov. 29, 2019. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for five years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 180 days in McLeod County Jail in 2021, serve 30 days in jail in 2022, serve 30 days in jail in 2023, attend a victim impact panel, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, write a letter of apology, pay restitution in the amount of $10,006.11, and pay a surcharge of $85.
David Pieschke, 62, of Glencoe, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Aug. 2, 2021. Judge Winters stayed the adjudication of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 33 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 12 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a surcharge of $85.
Marilee VanHoutte, 51, of Hutchinson, entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of driving while impaired-refusal to submit to a chemical test for an offense that occurred on or about March 10, 2021. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve five days in McLeod County Jail, serve 15 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency and a mental health evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, attend a victim impact panel, and pay a surcharge of $85.
James Zaske, 34, of Buffalo Lake, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance and one gross misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Nov. 4, 2020. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 54 days in McLeod County Jail, serve six days of community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, attend a victim impact panel, and pay a fine and surcharge of $485.