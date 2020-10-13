The McLeod County Attorney’s Office reported the following:
Chantel Novak, 27, of Cass Lake entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about May 11, 2020. Judge Maher stayed the adjudication of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve three days in McLeod County Jail, serve 15 days sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or nonprescription drugs, and pay a fine and surcharge of $385.
Brittney Nussbaum, 23, of Brownton entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Oct. 24, 2019. Judge Maher stayed the adjudication of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 46 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or nonprescription drugs, and pay a surcharge of $85.
Leona deLottinville, 32, of Coon Rapids entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of check fraud for an offense that occurred on or about January 2020. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 60 days in McLeod County Jail, pay restitution in the amount of $1,773, and pay a surcharge of $85.
April Saravia, 39, of Dassel previously entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of criminal vehicular operation for an offense that occurred on or about April 23, 2020. Judge Looby stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for one year. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve two days in McLeod County Jail, serve 30 days of sentence to service work/community work service, attend a victim impact panel, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or nonprescription drugs, and pay a fine and surcharge of $385.
Sidney Lux, 19, of Darwin previously entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about May 23, 2020. Judge Looby stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve four days in McLeod County Jail, serve seven days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency and a psychological evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluations, have no use or possession of alcohol or nonprescription drugs, and pay a fine and surcharge of $135.
Emily Tonn, 42, of Lester Prairie previously entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of driving while impaired for an offense that occurred on or about Oct. 21, 2019. Judge Looby stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve three days in McLeod County Jail, serve 27 days on electronic alcohol monitoring/electronic home monitoring, serve eight hours of community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or nonprescription drugs, attend a victim impact panel, and pay a fine and surcharge of $385.
Zachary Railey, 27, of Lakeville entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about April 21, 2020. Judge Winters stayed the adjudication of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 15 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 15 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or nonprescription drugs, and pay a fine and surcharge of $750.
Jonathan Birch, 37, of Hutchinson entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Sept. 13, 2020. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 60 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or nonprescription drugs, and pay a surcharge of $85.
Kevin Minnick, 36, of Hutchinson entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about March 1, 2020. Judge Winters stayed the adjudication of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 15 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 15 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or nonprescription drugs, and pay a fine and surcharge of $750.
Christopher Schwarze, 32, of Brownton entered a plea of guilty to one misdemeanor count of giving a false name to an officer for an offense that occurred on or about Jan. 29, 2020. Judge Winters ordered the defendant to serve 50 days in McLeod County Jail and pay a surcharge of $85.
Matthew Hausladen, 19, of Lester Prairie entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about April 18, 2020. Judge Maher stayed the adjudication of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 15 days of electronic home monitoring, serve 15 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or nonprescription drugs, and pay a fine and surcharge of $750.
Juan Magana, 20, of Buffalo Lake entered a plea of guilty to one count of driving while impaired-refusal to submit to a chemical test for an offense that occurred on or about July 24, 2020. Judge Winters ordered the defendant to serve 90 days in McLeod County Jail and pay a surcharge of $85.
Ariana Kramp, 19, of Hutchinson previously entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of driving after revocation for an offense that occurred on or about June 26, 2020. Regarding the controlled substance charge, Judge Winters stayed the adjudication of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve four days in McLeod County Jail, serve 10 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, and pay a surcharge of $85. Regarding the DAR, Judge Winters ordered the defendant to pay a fine of $150.