McLeod County Attorney’s Office
McLeod County Attorney’s Office reported the following:
Shyanne Phillippi, 25, of Minneapolis entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about May 3, 2021. Judge Maher stayed the adjudication of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for a period of two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 5 days of sentence to service work, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a fine of $300. The defendant also pled guilty to driving after revocation and was ordered to pay a fine and surcharge of $100.
Alex Rhodes, 22, of Glencoe entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of driving while impaired for an offense that occurred on or about April 26, 2022. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for a period of two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 10 days in the McLeod County Jail, serve 10 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, attend a victim impact panel, and pay a fine and surcharge of $585.
Rosanna Mickolichek, 33, of Dassel entered a plea of guilty to one misdemeanor count of driving while impaired for an offense that occurred on or about Oct. 3, 2021. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for a period of one year. The conditions of probation are that the defendant complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a fine and surcharge of $485.
Alyssa Lesnau, 27, of Glencoe entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of driving while impaired for an offense that occurred on or about Sept. 6, 2021. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for a period of two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 2 days in the McLeod County Jail, serve 28 days on electronic alcohol monitoring, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, attend a victim impact panel, and pay a fine and surcharge of $385. The defendant also entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Sept. 6, 2021. The Court stayed the adjudication of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for a period of two years.
Justin Gravelle, 38, of Watertown entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of driving while impaired – refusal to submit to a chemical test for an offense that occurred on or about Sept. 25, 2021. Judge Maher stayed the execution of 60 months in prison and placed the defendant on probation for a period of seven years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 365 days in the McLeod County Jail, serve 30 days of sentence to service work/community work service per year for 7 years, serve 30 days of electronic alcohol monitoring per year for 6 years starting in 2023, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, attend a victim impact panel, and pay a fine and surcharge of $100.
Kyle Melchert, 29, of Hutchinson entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of assault for an offense that occurred on or about June 7, 2022. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for a period of three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 90 days in the McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, pay restitution in the amount of $50, and pay a surcharge of $85.
Andrew Williams, 39, of Mayer entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of driving while impaired for an offense that occurred on or about April 23, 2022. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for a period of two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 30 days in the McLeod County Jail, 30 days of sentence to service work/community work service, serve 30 days of electronic alcohol monitoring/electronic home monitoring, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, attend a victim impact panel, and pay a fine and surcharge of $485.
Hutchinson Police Services
Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
July 18: At 4:52 p.m., officers responded to a report of shoplifting at Target. Kelsey Rae Dickson, 31, of Hutchinson was issued a misdemeanor citation for alleged theft.
July 19: At 8:59 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the area of Fourth Avenue Northwest and Main Street North. A 2017 Buick Envision driven by Josephina Marie Muehlberg, 29, of Dassel was eastbound and in the left turn lane to turn north. A 1996 Ford F150 driven by Alexander James Krippner, 23, of Hutchinson was westbound on Fourth Avenue and approaching the intersection. The Buick turned to head north and collided with the Ford while the Ford had the right-of-way. No injuries were reported. Both vehicles were disabled from moderate damage and towed. Muehlberg was cited for the incident. Both drivers were cited for expired registration.
July 20: At 1:12 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance at a residence. Destiny Ann Root, 19, of Hutchinson was taken into custody, brought to McLeod County Jail, and formally charged for alleged misdemeanor trespassing.
At 5:45 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash in a private parking lot in the area of 725 Baltimore Ave.S.W. A 2007 GMC New Sierra driven by Lane Benjamin Miller, 21, of Brownton backed into a legally parked 2003 Honda Civic owned by Benjamin Lee Stahlke, 33, and Amanda Ashley Stahlke, 32, both of Plato. Both vehicles sustained minor damage. There were no reported injuries. There were no tows or citations.