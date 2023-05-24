McLeod County Attorney’s Office
McLeod County Attorney’s Office reported the following:
Kevin Byrd-Solseth, 33, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of criminal damage to property and four felony counts of assault for an offense that occurred on or about Aug. 20, 2021. Judge Winters ordered the defendant to serve 21 months in prison, pay restitution of $1,295, and pay a surcharge of $85.
Mario Garza, 33, previously appeared in District Court and entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of drive by shooting of an occupied building for an offense that occurred on or about Dec. 19, 2021. Judge Winters ordered the defendant to 54 months in prison and pay a surcharge of $85.
Aaron Josephson, 32, entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Feb. 6, 2023. Judge Winters stayed the adjudication of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for one year. The defendant also entered a plea of guilty to one misdemeanor count of driving after revocation for an offense that occurred on or about Feb. 6, 2023. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 30 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a fine and surcharge of $285.
Brendon Smith, 37, previously appeared in District Court and entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of terroristic threats for an offense that occurred on or about Dec. 30, 2021. Judge Winters stayed the execution of 24 months in prison and placed the defendant on probation for a period of three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 113 days in McLeod County Jail, follow through with all Ramsey County Veteran’s Court obligations, complete the chemical dependency treatment program, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay $85.
Michael Merkins, 43, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of ineligible person in possession of a firearm for an offense that occurred on or about Dec. 30, 2022. Judge Winters ordered the defendant to serve 60 months in prison.
Derek Skelton, 21, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle for an offense that occurred on or about March 22, 2023. Judge Winters ordered the defendant to serve 15 months in prison.
Juan Soto, 41, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of assault for an offense that occurred on or about Sept. 2, 2021. Judge Winters placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 90 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a comprehensive assessment and a psychological evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, pay restitution in the amount of $690, and pay a surcharge of $85.
Steven Wabbe, 64, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Oct. 4, 2022. Judge Winters stayed the adjudication of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for a period of one year. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 30 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use of controlled substances, and pay a surcharge of $85.
Nicholas Cassens, 40, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about July 6, 2021. Judge Winters ordered the defendant to serve 34 months in prison and pay a surcharge of $85.
Cherish Carpenter, 31, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Nov. 16, 2021. Judge Winters stayed the adjudication of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The defendant also entered a plea of guilty to one misdemeanor count of theft. Judge Winters placed the defendant on probation for one year. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 15 days of electronic home monitoring, complete a comprehensive assessment, follow the recommendations of the assessment, have no use of controlled substances, and pay a surcharge of $85. The issue of restitution is reserved for 30 days.
Tyler Jacobson, 33, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle for an offense that occurred on or about April 5, 2022. The Court ordered the defendant to serve 21 months in prison and pay a surcharge of $85.
Aaron Telecky, 45, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of violation of a no contact order for an offense that occurred on or about Aug. 21, 2022. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for a period of three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 45 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 30 days of electronic alcohol monitoring/electronic home monitoring, complete a comprehensive assessment, follow the recommendations of the assessment, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, have no contact with the victim, and pay a fine and surcharge of $185.
Cristobal Ponce, 26, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Feb. 10, 2023. Judge Winters placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 4 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 10 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a comprehensive assessment, follow the recommendations of the assessment, have no use or possession of non-prescription drugs, and pay a fine and surcharge of $185.
Sean Johnson, 39, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Jan. 31, 2022. Judge Winters placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 90 days in McLeod County Jail (30 days may be credit for a successful treatment program), complete a chemical dependency and a mental health evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a fine and surcharge of $150.
In a second file, Sean Johnson entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of driving while impaired for an offense that occurred on or about Jan. 13, 2023. Judge Winters placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 90 days in the McLeod County Jail, serve 15 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a comprehensive assessment, follow the recommendations of the assessment, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, attend a victim impact panel, and pay a fine and surcharge of $385. This sentence is concurrent with the above sentence.
Kendra West, 28, entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of driving while impaired for an offense that occurred on or about Sept. 5, 2021. Judge Winters placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 30 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a comprehensive assessment, follow the recommendations of the assessment, attend a victim impact panel, and pay a surcharge of $85.
In a second file, Kendra West entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of driving after cancellation after being deemed inimical to the public safety for an offense that occurred on or about March 15, 2022. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for one year. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 30 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a comprehensive assessment, follow the recommendations of the assessment, have no use or possession of alcohol or non- prescription drugs, and pay a surcharge of $85. This sentence is concurrent with the above sentence.
Jordan Ellis, 24, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about March 16, 2022. Judge Donley placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 15 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 15 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a comprehensive assessment, follow the recommendations of the assessment, and pay a fine and surcharge of $750.
Alek Ravkin, 20, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about July 11, 2022. Judge Maher placed the defendant on probation for a period of two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 3 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 10 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a comprehensive assessment, follow the recommendations of the assessment, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a fine and surcharge of $100.
Jeremy Thovson, 41, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of assault for an offense that occurred on or about July 17, 2021. Judge Winters stayed the adjudicationof 365 days in jail and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 15 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 15 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a comprehensive assessment, follow the recommendations of the assessment, pay restitution in the amount of $5,038, and pay a fine and surcharge of $285.
William Waldner, 45, entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Nov. 22, 2022. Judge Winters placed the defendant on probation for one year. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 40 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use of controlled substances, and pay a surcharge of $85.
Lance Bernardy, 33, entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of theft by swindle for an offense that occurred on or about March 30, 2022. Judge Winters placed the defendant on probation for a period of one year. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 10 days in McLeod County Jail, write a letter of apology to the victims, pay restitution in the amount of $1,945, and pay a fine and surcharge of $185.
Usama Abdi, 25, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of theft for an offense that occurred on or about April 21, 2021. Judge Winters ordered the defendant to serve 17 months in prison, pay restitution in the amount of $2,000, and pay a surcharge of $85.
Jessiana York, 20, entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of assault and one misdemeanor count of assault for an offense that occurred on or about Aug. 1, 2022. Judge Winters placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 6 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 40 hours of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a diagnostic assessment, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a fine and surcharge of $200.
Deshawn Woolridge-Carter, 25, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about July 7, 2020. Judge Maher ordered the defendant to serve 15 months in prison and pay a surcharge of $85.
Sara Ketter, 36, entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about July 13, 2021. Judge Maher placed the defendant on probation for of one year. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 30 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a comprehensive assessment, follow the recommendations of the assessment, have no use of controlled substances, and pay a fine and surcharge of $135.
Donnie Bryant, 31, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Aug. 12, 2022. Judge Donley stayed placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 30 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a comprehensive assessment, follow the recommendations of the assessment, have no use or possession of mood altering chemicals, and pay a fine and surcharge of $285.
Jennifer Seelig, 39, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about May 10, 2022. Judge Maher ordered the defendant to serve 21 months in prison and pay a surcharge of $85.
Aaron Stender, 39, entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property for an offense that occurred on or about Jan. 12, 2022. Judge Maher placed the defendant on probation for one year. The conditions of probation are that the defendant pay a fine and surcharge of $285. The issue of restitution is reserved for 30 days.
Tracy Tanhoff, 52, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance and one gross misdemeanor count of giving a peace officer a false name (that of another person) for an offense that occurred on or about April 29, 2019. Judge Maher placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 15 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a comprehensive assessment, follow the recommendations of the assessment, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a fine and surcharge of $185.00.
Justin Wright, 37, entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of driving while impaired for an offense that occurred on or about July 10, 2022. Judge Maher placed the defendant on probation for a period of two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 30 days in McLeod County Jail (23 days may be electronic alcohol monitoring/electronic home monitoring; 5 days may be sentence to service work/community work service), complete a comprehensive assessment, follow the recommendations of the assessment, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, attend a victim impact panel, and pay a fine and surcharge of $685.
Heather Oldeen, 46, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about May 23, 2021. Judge Maher stayed the execution of 24 months in prison and placed the defendant on probation for five years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 10 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 120 hours of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a comprehensive assessment, follow the recommendations of the assessment, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, successfully complete drug court, and pay a fine and surcharge of $385.
Julia Pike, 42, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of receiving stolen property for an offense that occurred on or about March 2022-June 2022. Judge Maher placed the defendant on probation for five years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 46 days in McLeod County Jail, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, pay restitution in the amount of $15,450, and pay a surcharge of $85.
In a second file, Julia Pike entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of meth crimes involving children for an offense that occurred on or about May 19, 2022. The defendant appeared in District Court for sentencing. Judge Maher placed the defendant on probation for five years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 46 days in McLeod County Jail, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a surcharge of $85.
Michael Schmit, 49, entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of domestic assault for an offense that occurred on or about January 28, 2021. The defendant appeared in District Court for sentencing. Judge Maher placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 90 days in the McLeod County Jail, serve 60 days of electronic home monitoring, complete a chemical dependency and a domestic abuse evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a surcharge of $85.
In a second file, Michael Schmit entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of violation of a domestic abuse no contact order for an offense that occurred on or about March 3, 2021. Judge Maher placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 90 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 60 days of electronic home monitoring, complete a chemical dependency and a domestic abuse evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a surcharge of $85.
In a third file, Michael Schmit entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of violation of a domestic abuse no contact order for an offense that occurred on or about Aug. 17, 2021. Judge Maher placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 90 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 60 days of electronic home monitoring, complete a chemical dependency and a domestic abuse evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a surcharge of $85.
The sentences for the above three files will run concurrently.
Laura Poser, 66, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of theft of corporate property for an offense that occurred on or about March 22, 2021-June 16, 2021. Judge Winters placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 30 days of sentence to service work/community work service, write a letter of apology, review “Seniors Against Scams Education” online, pay restitution in the amount of $80,800, and pay a fine and surcharge of $225. The issue of restitution to the insurance company is reserved for 30 days.
Vincent Hill, 39, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about May 31, 2021. Judge Maher stayed the adjudication of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for a period of two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 30 days in the McLeod County Jail, complete a comprehensive assessment, follow the recommendations of the assessment, have no use or possession of controlled substances, and pay a fine and surcharge of $300.