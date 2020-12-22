The McLeod County Attorney’s Office reported the following:
Jacob Aagaard, 18, of Shorewood entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about July 2, 2020. Judge Donley stayed the adjudication of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve three days in McLeod County Jail, serve 20 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, and pay a surcharge of $85.
Brandon Hildebrandt, 20, of Lester Prairie entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of burglary for an offense that occurred on or about Dec. 11, 2019. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for five years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 60 days in McLeod County Jail, have no contact with the victim, and pay a fine and surcharge of $185.