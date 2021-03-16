The McLeod County Attorney’s Office reported the following:
Melissa Neuerburg, 28, of Big Lake entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and one felony count of theft of a motor vehicle for an offense that occurred on or about Aug. 11, 2020. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 90 days in McLeod County Jail and pay a surcharge of $85. The issue of restitution is reserved for 30 days.
Michael Schow, 48, of Hutchinson entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of driving while impaired for an offense that occurred on or about May 12, 2020. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve three days in McLeod County Jail, serve five days of sentence to service work/community work service, attend a victim impact panel, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a fine and surcharge of $185.
Cody Uecker, 29, of Minneapolis entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of criminal vehicular operation and one misdemeanor count of fleeing a peace officer on foot for an offense that occurred on or about Dec. 1-2, 2020. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 60 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 30 days of inpatient treatment, serve 10 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, pay restitution, and pay a surcharge of $85.
Jarod Young, 41, of Watkins entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of violation of a harassment restraining order for an offense that occurred on or about March 17, 2020. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve two days in McLeod County Jail, serve five days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a mental health and an anger management evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a fine and surcharge of $100.
Kathleen Blahowski, 40, of New Auburn entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of theft for an offense that occurred on or about Nov. 15, 2020. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 15 days in McLeod County Jail, pay restitution, and pay a surcharge of $85.
Gordon Davis, 53, of Lester Prairie entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of violation of a domestic abuse no contact order for an offense that occurred on or about March 5, 2021. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 60 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 30 days of sentence to service work/community work service, and pay a surcharge of $85.
In a second file, Davis entered a plea of guilty to one misdemeanor count of driving while impaired for an offense that occurred on or about Sept. 17, 2020. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for one year. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 10 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, attend a victim impact panel, and pay a fine and surcharge of $385. This sentence is concurrent with the above file.