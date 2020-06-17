Matthew Krueger, 28, of Silver Lake entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of driving while impaired for an offense that occurred on or about Nov. 23, 2019. Judge Maher placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve one day in McLeod County Jail, serve 15 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or drugs, attend a victim impact panel and pay $285.
Michael Petree, 40, of Hutchinson entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of violation of a domestic abuse no contact order for an offense that occurred on or about June 20 through July 2, 2019. Judge Maher placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve five days of community work service, serve 45 days of electronic home monitoring, complete a psychological evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or drugs, have no contact with the victim and pay $585.