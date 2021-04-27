The McLeod County Attorney’s Office reported the following:
Dennis Lynch, 42, of St. Paul entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about March 26, 2021. Judge Donley stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 30 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 30 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, and pay a surcharge of $85.