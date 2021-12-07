McLeod County Attorney’s Office reported the following:
Teika Smith, 39, of Hutchinson, entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of assaulting a peace officer and one misdemeanor count of driving while impaired for an offense that occurred on or about Aug. 27-28, 2020. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for one year. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 10 days of electronic home monitoring, serve 10 days of sentence to service work, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, attend a victim impact panel, and pay a fine and surcharge of $500.
Kayla Sheldon, 31, of Hutchinson, entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of no insurance for an offense that occurred on or about Jan. 4, 2021. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for one year. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 10 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 20 days of sentence to service work, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a surcharge of $85.
Kellan Eichten, 35, of Hutchinson, entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of driving while impaired for an offense that occurred on or about Dec. 29, 2020. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve seven days in McLeod County Jail, serve 23 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, attend a victim impact panel, and pay a fine and surcharge of $400.
Aaron Telecky, 43, of Stewart, entered a plea of guilty to one misdemeanor count of domestic assault for an offense that occurred on or about Feb. 22, 2021. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 30 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency and a domestic abuse evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluations, and pay a fine and surcharge of $250.
Alexandra Beyer, 32, of St. Paul, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of driving while impaired for an offense that occurred on or about July 13, 2021. Judge Winters stayed the execution of 36 months in prison and placed the defendant on probation for five years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 180 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency and a mental health evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, attend a victim impact panel, and pay a fine and surcharge of $185.
Calvin Miller, 67, of Glencoe, was found guilty in a jury trial of one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about July 7, 2020. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 30 days of electronic home monitoring and pay a surcharge of $85.
Carl Moorman, 53, of Winsted, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count and two gross misdemeanor counts of criminal sexual conduct for offenses that occurred on or about December 2018 through May 2020. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for five years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 180 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency and a psycho-sexual evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluations, have no contact with the victims, and pay a surcharge of $85.
Jerad Reinitz, 34, of Norwood Young America, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about May 29, 2021. Judge Maher stayed the adjudication of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 10 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 20 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a fine and surcharge of $585.
Daniel Johnson, 22, of St. Paul, entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Aug. 4, 2020. Judge Maher stayed the adjudication of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve two days in McLeod County Jail, serve eight days of electronic home monitoring, serve 10 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a fine and surcharge of $585.
Joseph Thoennes, 28, of Hutchinson, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of malicious punishment of a child for an offense that occurred on or about Jan. 25, 2020. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 30 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 30 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency and a psychological evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, have no contact with the victim, and pay a fine and surcharge of $285.
Jamie Blahowski, 38, of New Auburn, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about June 15, 2020. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 30 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 45 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a fine and surcharge of $750.
Steven Knick, 25, of Hutchinson, entered a plea of guilty to one misdemeanor count of driving while impaired for an offense that occurred on or about July 5, 2021. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for one year. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 15 days in McLeod County Jail, complete an alcohol assessment, follow the recommendations of the assessment, attend a victim impact panel, and pay a fine and surcharge of $750.