Helen Aamodt, 83, of Winsted, entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of school bus stop arm violation for an offense that occurred on or about Dec. 6, 2019. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for one year. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve three days of sentence to service work/community work service and pay a fine and surcharge of $485.
Shelley Ehrreich, 59, of Hutchinson entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of selling alcohol to a person under the age of 21 for an offense that occurred on or about Nov. 23, 2019. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for one year. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve one day of community work service and pay a fine and surcharge of $485.
Jacob Dahlheimer, 33, of Litchfield entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of domestic assault for an offense that occurred on or about April 6, 2019. Judge Winters ordered the defendant to serve 28 months in prison and pay a surcharge of $85.
Sara Marshall, 57, of Hutchinson entered a plea of guilty to one count of assault for an offense that occurred on or about Oct. 2, 2019. Judge Maher placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 45 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or drugs, and pay a surcharge of $85.
Matthew Sidoti, 46, of Minnetonka entered a plea of guilty to on gross misdemeanor count of driving while impaired for an offense that occurred on or about Sept. 4, 2019. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 30 days in McLeod County Jail now, serve 30 days in jail starting June 1, 2021, serve 30 days of electronic home monitoring, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or drugs, attend a victim impact panel, and pay a surcharge of $85.