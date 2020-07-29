Melanie Voigt, 41, of Hutchinson entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of driving while impaired for an offense that occurred on or about Feb. 10, 2020. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 30 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or drugs, attend a victim impact panel, and pay a fine and surcharge of $385.
Wayne Bernier, 55, of Stewart entered a plea of guilty to two gross misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance for offenses that occurred on Oct. 7, 2019, and March 9, 2020. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 90 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or drugs, and pay a surcharge of $85.
John Merritt, 28, of Litchfield entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of financial transaction card fraud for an offense that occurred on or about Sept. 19, 2019. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 30 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 30 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a mental health evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, pay restitution in the amount of $368.31, and pay a surcharge of $85.
Tonya Summerlet, 34, of Hutchinson entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle for an offense that occurred on or about April 14, 2019. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 30 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 120 hours of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency and a mental health evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluations, have no use or possession of alcohol or drugs, and pay a fine and surcharge of $185.
Aja Fendt, 36, of Stewart was found guilty by the Court of one gross misdemeanor count of violation of a harassment restraining order for an offense that occurred on or about Oct. 28, 2019. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for one year. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 15 days in McLeod County Jail, continue with mental health therapy, have no contact with the victim, and pay a surcharge of $85.