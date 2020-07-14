Jordan Shurtleff, 18, of Hutchinson entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Dec. 21, 2019. Judge Winters stayed the adjudication of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 15 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or drugs, and pay a fine and surcharge of $285.
