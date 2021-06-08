The McLeod County Attorney’s Office reported the following:
Glenn Wolter, 51, of Gaylord, entered a plea of guilty to one count of driving after cancellation after being deemed inimical to the public safety for an offense that occurred on or about April 8, 2020. Judge Winters ordered the defendant to serve two days in McLeod County Jail and pay a fine and surcharge of $585.
Jeffrey Dittmar, 63, of Glencoe, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance in a school zone for an offense that occurred on or about Feb. 25, 2020. Judge Winters stayed the adjudication of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for four years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 75 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 15 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a fine and surcharge of $185.
Brandon Jewell-Bell, 29, of Hutchinson, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about June 3, 2020. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 10 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 15 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a fine and surcharge of $585.
Mollie Piehl, 34, of Howard Lake, entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of driving while impaired for an offense that occurred on or about March 4, 2021. Judge Winters placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve two days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, attend a victim impact panel, and pay a fine and surcharge of $385.