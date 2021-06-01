The McLeod County Attorney’s Office reported the following:
George Nyberg, 24, of Silver Lake, entered a plea of guilty to one petty misdemeanor count of public nuisance for an offense that occurred on or about Oct. 4, 2020. Judge Donley ordered the defendant to pay a fine of $335.
Tesa Sifuentes, 25, of Garden City, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about March 16, 2021. Judge Donley stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 60 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, and pay a fine and surcharge of $135.
Thomas Morse, 41, of Hopkins, entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of driving while impaired for an offense that occurred on or about Jan. 12, 2021. Judge Donley stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 30 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, attend a victim impact panel, and pay a fine and surcharge of $285.
John Kuechle, 50, of Litchfield, entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of driving while impaired for an offense that occurred on or about July 10, 2020. Judge Donley stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 10 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 10 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, attend a victim impact panel, and pay a fine and surcharge of $585.
Eric Habisch, 37, of Brownton, entered a plea of guilty to one misdemeanor count of driving while impaired for an offense that occurred on or about Aug. 21, 2020. Judge Donley stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 30 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, attend a victim impact panel, and pay a fine and surcharge of $285.
Robyn Kaufman, 32, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of terroristic threats for an offense that occurred on or about July 30, 2019. Judge Donley stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve four days in McLeod County Jail, serve 45 days of sentence to service work/community work service, and pay a fine and surcharge of $135.
Andres Caballero, 29 of Lester Prairie, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance and one gross misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Jan. 28, 2020. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 90 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a fine and surcharge of $185.
In a second file, Caballero entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Aug. 19, 2020. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 90 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, and pay a fine and surcharge of $185. This sentence is concurrent with the above file.
Jamie Schlueter, 37, of Hutchinson, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of methamphetamine crimes involving children for an offense that occurred on or about Sept. 24, 2020. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 30 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 30 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a fine and surcharge of $485.
Demarco Coleman, 31, of Minneapolis, entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of possession of a pistol without a permit and one petty misdemeanor count of possession of a small amount of marijuana for an offense that occurred on or about May 15, 2021. Judge Winters ordered the defendant to pay a fine and surcharge of $685.