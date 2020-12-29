The McLeod County Attorney’s Office reported the following:
Ermaine Burke, 31, of River Falls entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about March 23, 2020. Judge Winters stayed the adjudication of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 30 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or nonprescription drugs, and pay a surcharge of $85.
Michael Raymond Patrick Wass, 20, of Glencoe entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Jan. 5, 2020. Judge Winters stayed the adjudication of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 10 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 20 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, complete a diagnostic assessment, have no use or possession of alcohol or nonprescription drugs, and pay a fine and surcharge of $185.
Michael Berg, 20, of West Fargo, North Dakota, entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Dec. 25, 2019. Judge Winters stayed the adjudication of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve five days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or nonprescription drugs, and pay a fine and surcharge of $285.