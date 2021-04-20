The McLeod County Attorney’s Office reported the following:
Tayler Ryberg, 30, of Hector, entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of driving while impaired for an offense that occurred on or about Oct. 4, 2020. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 30 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 30 days of electronic alcohol monitoring/electronic home monitoring, serve 10 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, attend a victim impact panel, and pay a fine and surcharge of $585.
Kevin Kamps, 35, of Green Isle, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of receiving stolen property and one misdemeanor count of driving after revocation for an offense that occurred on or about Dec. 17, 2020. Judge Donley stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 90 days in McLeod County Jail (30 days may be STS, CWS or inpatient treatment), complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, pay restitution in the amount of $2,600, and pay a surcharge of $85.
In a second file, Kevin Kamps entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of no insurance for an offense that occurred on or about Jan. 30, 2021. Judge Donley stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 90 days in McLeod County Jail (30 days may be sentence to service work/community work service or inpatient treatment), complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, and pay a surcharge of $85. This sentence is concurrent with the previous sentence.
Rajih Yabani, 29, of St. Paul, entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Dec. 7, 2020. Judge Donley stayed the adjudication of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for one year. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 15 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, and pay a fine and surcharge of $585.