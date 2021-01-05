The McLeod County Attorney’s Office reported the following:
Cooper Radke, 28, of Plymouth entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Sept. 28, 2019. Judge Winters stayed the adjudication of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve eight days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or nonprescription drugs, and pay a fine and surcharge of $285.
Melissa Mackey, 40, of Norwood Young America entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about March 1, 2020. Judge Winters stayed the adjudication of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The defendant also entered a plea of guilty to one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about March 1, 2020. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 12 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 18 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of controlled substances, attend a victim impact panel, and pay a fine and surcharge of $185.
Gerald Judkins, 59, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance and one gross misdemeanor count of driving after cancellation after being deemed inimical to the public safety for an offense that occurred on or about March 5, 2020. Judge Winters ordered the defendant to serve 18 months in prison and pay a surcharge of $85.