McLeod County Attorney’s Office reported the following:
Elizabeth Weseloh, 41, was found of guilty in a jury trial of one felony count of possession of a controlled substance (Count I) and one misdemeanor count of obstructing legal process (Count II) for an offense that occurred on or about January 14, 2023. Regarding Count I, Judge Maher placed the defendant on probation for three years. Regarding Count II, placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 15 days in the McLeod County Jail, serve 10 days of community work service, complete a comprehensive assessment, follow the recommendations of the assessment, and pay a fine and surcharge of $100.