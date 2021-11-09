McLeod County Attorney’s Office reported the following:
Christopher Hecksel, 23, of Benson, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of criminal sexual conduct for an offense that occurred on or about January 2019 through April 2019. Judge Winters ordered the defendant to serve 42 months in prison and pay a surcharge of $85.
Katrina Miller, 31, of Otsego, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about June 22, 2021. Judge Winters stayed the adjudication of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve five days in McLeod County Jail, serve 15 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a fine and surcharge of $500.
Miguel Sanchez, 26, of Brownsville, Texas, entered a plea of guilty to one misdemeanor count of theft for an offense that occurred on or about Aug. 21, 2019. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for one year. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve five days in McLeod County Jail, pay restitution in the amount of $1,029.29, and pay a fine and surcharge of $385.
Fernando Oropeza, 24, of Glencoe, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of domestic assault by strangulation for an offense that occurred on or about Aug. 8, 2020. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 30 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 30 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a domestic abuse evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, and pay a fine and surcharge of $300.
Scott Wingate, 34, of Glencoe, entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of domestic assault for an offense that occurred on or about July 5, 2020. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 109 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a domestic abuse and a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a surcharge of $85.
Austin Upegui, 28, of Hastings, entered a plea of guilty to one misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property for an offense that occurred on or about April 22, 2019. Judge Maher ordered the defendant to serve 90 days in McLeod County Jail, pay restitution in the amount of $300, and pay a surcharge of $85.
Richard Ford, 41, of Minnetonka, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of theft for an offense that occurred on or about May 21, 2018. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 21 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 19 days of sentence to service work/community work service, pay restitution in the amount of $6,175.25, and pay a fine and surcharge of $1,000.
Dylan Kucera, 19, of Brownton, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about March 10, 2021. Judge Winters stayed the adjudication of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve three days in McLeod County Jail, serve 15 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, and pay a fine and surcharge of $225.
Dalton Pouliot, 21, of Glencoe, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of stolen property for an offense that occurred on or about March 16, 2020. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 10 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 10 days of sentence to service work/community work service, and pay a fine and surcharge of $500.
Roy Arrieta, 48, of Norwood Young America, entered a plea of guilty to one count of careless driving for an offense that occurred on or about Sept. 5, 2020. Judge Winters ordered the defendant to pay a fine and surcharge of $200.
Mitchell Douglas, 30, of Faribault, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of receiving stolen property and one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about May 1, 2021. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 90 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, pay restitution in the amount of $500, and pay a surcharge of $85.
Jeffrey Tupa, 26, of Le Sueur, entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of criminal vehicular operation and one gross misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about May 14, 2020. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 90 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a surcharge of $85.
Brandon Zellmann, 33, of Plato, entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of driving while impaired for an offense that occurred on or about April 26, 2020. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 60 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 30 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, attend a victim impact panel, and pay a surcharge of $85.
Adam Blahowski, 21, of Darwin, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of violation of a harassment restraining order for an offense that occurred on or about Dec. 8, 2019. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 15 days of sentence to service work and pay a fine and surcharge of $500.
Justin Delare, 31, of Granite Falls, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Dec. 7, 2020. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 90 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a surcharge of $85.
Justin Delare, also entered a plea of guilty to one misdemeanor count of domestic assault for an offense that occurred on or about March 31, 2021. Judge Winters ordered the defendant to serve 90 days in McLeod County Jail and pay a surcharge of $85.