The McLeod County Attorney’s Office reported the following:
Desirey York, 38, of Hutchinson entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of offering a forged check for an offense that occurred on or about Dec. 8, 2019. Judge Moynihan stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 60 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, pay restitution in the amount of $1,050, and pay a fine and surcharge of $285.
Jeremy Russell, 33, of Gulfport, Mississippi, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Nov. 7, 2020. Judge Moynihan stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 15 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 15 days sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, and pay a fine and surcharge of $750.
Tyler Holtberg, 23, of Hutchinson entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of failure to register as a predatory offender for an offense that occurred on or about July 23, 2020. Judge Moynihan stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 60 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 30 days of sentence to service work/community work service, and pay a surcharge of $85.
Veniamin Verstyak, 40, of Hutchinson entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance, one count of giving a peace officer a false name, and one count of driving after revocation for an offense that occurred on or about Aug. 25, 2020. Judge Moynihan stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 20 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 20 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, pay fines totaling $1,000, and pay a surcharge of $85.
Eric Heller, 47, of Hutchinson entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Oct. 21, 2020. Judge Moynihan ordered the defendant to serve 21 months in prison and pay a surcharge of $85.
In a second file, Heller entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of check forgery for an offense that occurred on or about May 11, 2019. Judge Moynihan ordered the defendant to serve 21 months in prison and pay a surcharge of $85. This sentence is concurrent with the above file.
Damon Hromadko, 22, of Sauk Rapids entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Aug. 1, 2020. Judge Moynihan stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 10 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 10 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a fine and surcharge of $585.
Terrance Miles, 22, of Hutchinson entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of domestic assault by strangulation for an offense that occurred on or about Nov. 15, 2019. Judge Moynihan stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 30 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 30 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a domestic abuse evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a fine and surcharge of $385.