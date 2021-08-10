The McLeod County Attorney’s Office reported the following:
Christopher Miller, 28, of Cambridge, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Dec. 21, 2020. Judge Maher stayed the adjudication of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for one year. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 21 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 24 days of sentence to service work, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, and pay a surcharge of $85.
Austin Upegui, 27, of Hastings, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle for an offense that occurred on or about April 8, 2019, and one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about April 19, 2019. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for a period of three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 90 days in McLeod County Jail, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a surcharge of $85.
Miranda Sanow, 23, of Lake Benton, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Nov. 21, 2020. Judge Eide stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 90 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, and pay a surcharge of $85.
Tara Schultz, 44, of Stewart, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of insurance fraud for an offense that occurred on or about Aug. 2013 through July 2019. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for five years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 90 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 40 hours of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a mental health assessment, follow the recommendations of the assessment, pay restitution in the amount of $105,752.50, and pay a fine and surcharge of $185.
Lavon Rice, 38, of Pipestone, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about May 2, 2020. Judge Maher stayed the adjudication of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 240 hours of community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a fine and surcharge of $285.
Izaah Kenney, 21, of Hutchinson, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of criminal sexual conduct for an offense that occurred on or about the fall 2020. Judge Winters stayed the execution of 144 months in prison and placed the defendant on probation for 15 years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 365 days in McLeod County Jail, attend a sex offender program and aftercare, complete a psychological evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a surcharge of $85.
Steven Anderson, 68, of Hutchinson, entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Jan. 31, 2020. Judge Winters stayed the adjudication of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 13 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a fine and surcharge of $450.
Jamie Besch, 36, of Glencoe, Minnesota, entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of driving while impaired — refusal to submit to a chemical test for an offense that occurred on or about July 27, 2020. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 90 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, attend a victim impact panel, and pay a surcharge of $85.
In a second file, Besch entered a plea of guilty to felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about March 23, 2021. Judge Winters stayed the adjudication of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 60 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a surcharge of $85.
Guy Powers, 59, of Plato, entered a plea of guilty to one misdemeanor count of aiding and abetting assault for an offense that occurred on or about June 4, 2020. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for one year. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 15 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 15 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a psychological evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, and pay a fine and surcharge of $185.
Caneisha Fitch, 26, of Hutchinson, entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of violation of a harassment restraining order for an offense that occurred on or about March 19, 2020. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 30 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 30 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a psychological evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, and pay a surcharge of $85.
In a second file, Fitch entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of violation of a harassment restraining order for an offense that occurred on or about March 21, 2021. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 30 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 30 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a psychological evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, and pay a surcharge of $85.
In a third file, Fitch entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of violation of a harassment restraining order for an offense that occurred on or about July 28, 2021. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 30 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 30 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a psychological evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, and pay a surcharge of $85. These three sentences are concurrent with each other.
Aaron King, 22, of Newport, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of burglary or theft tools for an offense that occurred on or about Sept. 13, 2020. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 60 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a psychological evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, and pay a surcharge of $85.