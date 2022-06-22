McLeod County Attorney’s Office
McLeod County Attorney’s Office reported the following:
Leah Bardwell, 28, of Hutchinson entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of domestic assault for an offense that occurred on or about July 18, 2021. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 30 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency and a domestic abuse evaluation and follow their recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a surcharge of $85.
Allen Robeck, 51, of Glencoe entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of threats of violence for an offense that occurred on or about March 15, 2020. Judge Maher placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 20 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 20 hours of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation and follow its recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a fine and surcharge of $1,085.
David Adams, 36, of Le Sueur entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of receiving stolen property for an offense that occurred on or about May 5, 2021. Judge Maher stayed the execution of 28 months in prison and placed the defendant on probation for five years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 52 days in the McLeod County Jail, serve 80 hours of community work service, complete a diagnostic assessment and follow its recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a fine and surcharge of $385.
Taylor Shelton, 31, of Silver Lake entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of driving while impaired for an offense that occurred on or about Dec. 23, 2021. Judge Donley stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 5 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation and follow its recommendations, attend a victim impact panel, and pay a fine and surcharge of $485.
Joshua Stokke, 38, of Chanhassen entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Oct. 10, 2021. Judge Donley stayed the adjudication of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve one day in the McLeod County Jail, serve three days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation and follow its recommendations, have no use or possession of controlled substances, and pay a surcharge of $85.