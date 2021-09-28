The McLeod County Attorney’s Office reported the following:
Matthew Cox, 38, of Hamburg, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Aug. 4, 2020. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 45 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 45 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a surcharge of $85.