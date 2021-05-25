The McLeod County Attorney’s Office reported the following:
Logan Williams, 31, of Cosmos, entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of driving after cancellation after being deemed inimical to the public safety for an offense that occurred on or about March 29, 2021. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for one year. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 18 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 21 days of sentence to service work/community work service, and pay a surcharge of $85.