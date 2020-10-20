The McLeod County Attorney’s Office reported the following:
Jacob Burge, 28, of North St. Paul entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of driving after cancellation after being deemed inimical to the public safety for an offense that occurred on or about Dec. 9, 2019. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 30 days in McLeod County Jail and pay a fine and surcharge of $285.
Samantha Flom, 33, of Litchfield entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance, one misdemeanor count of giving a peace officer a false name, and one misdemeanor count of fleeing a peace officer on foot for an offense that occurred on or about July 9, 2020. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 90 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a surcharge of $85.
Cameron Beilke, 20, of Hutchinson entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Feb. 27, 2020. Judge Maher stayed the adjudication of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve five days in McLeod County Jail, serve 15 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a fine and surcharge of $585.
Kyle Shafer, 40, of Danbury, Wisconsin, previously entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of driving while his body contained any amount of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Dec. 28, 2019. Regarding the possession charge, Judge Maher stayed the adjudication of sentence, and regarding the DWI charge, Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence. Judge Maher placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve four days in McLeod County Jail, serve 16 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, attend a victim impact panel, and pay a fine and surcharge of $385.
Deborah Exum, 53, of Litchfield entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of driving while impaired for an offense that occurred on or about Oct. 1, 2020. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for four years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 90 days in McLeod County Jail (30 days may be treatment or STS/CWS), complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, attend a victim impact panel, and pay a surcharge of $85.
Joseph Thoennes, 27, of Hutchinson previously entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle for an offense that occurred on or about March 14, 2020. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 45 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a diagnostic assessment, follow the recommendations of the assessment, and pay a fine and surcharge of $385.
Brian Johnsted, 51, of Zimmerman entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Aug. 19, 2019. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 90 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of non-prescription drugs, and pay a surcharge of $85.
Jason Lindholm, 35, of Winsted entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of violation of an order for protection for an offense that occurred on or about Sept. 23, 2020. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 36 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 24 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a diagnostic evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no contact with the victim, and pay a surcharge of $85.
Ried Boese, 21, of Glencoe entered a plea of guilty to one count of furnishing alcohol to a person under 21 for an offense that occurred on or about Feb. 20, 2020. Judge Maher ordered the defendant to serve two days in McLeod County Jail and pay a fine and surcharge of $585.
Nathan Good, 28, of Glencoe entered a plea of guilty to one count of giving a peace officer a false name and date of birth for an offense that occurred on or about July 25, 2020. Judge Maher ordered the defendant to serve 90 days in McLeod County Jail and pay a surcharge of $85.
In a second file, Good entered a plea of guilty to one count of giving a peace officer a false name and date of birth and one count of driving after revocation for an offense that occurred on or about Sept. 15, 2020. Judge Maher ordered the defendant to serve 90 days in McLeod County Jail and pay a fine and surcharge of $830. This sentence is concurrent with the previous file.