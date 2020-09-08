Eric Sanchez, 31, of Texas entered a plea of guilty to one misdemeanor count of giving a peace officer a false name for an offense that occurred on or about Aug. 9, 2020. Judge Maher ordered the defendant to serve 30 days in McLeod County Jail and pay $85.
Kelsey Glasser, 35, of Buffalo Lake previously entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of forgery for an offense that occurred on or about Nov. 2016 through June 2018. Judge Maher placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve five days in McLeod County Jail, serve 10 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a psychological evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, pay restitution in the amount of $1,348.95, and pay $85.
Jessica Thompson, 40, of New Ulm entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of driving after cancellation after being deemed inimical to the public safety for an offense that occurred on or about July 6, 2020. Judge Maher placed the defendant on probation for one year. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 10 days in McLeod County Jail and pay $85.
Manuel Rodriguez, 53, of Glencoe entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of violation of a domestic abuse no contact order for an offense that occurred on or about June 22, 2020. Judge Maher placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 90 days in McLeod County Jail, have no contact with the victim and pay $85.
Brandon Bonnema, 28, of Hutchinson entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of sale of a narcotic drug for an offense that occurred on or about Feb. 26, 2020. Judge Maher placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 120 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation and pay $85.
Nicholas Helsper, 37, of Glencoe entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about June 26, 2020. Judge Maher stayed the adjudication of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 15 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 15 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of non-prescription drugs and pay $750.
Jazzmyn Sauceda, 27, of Eden Prairie entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle for an offense that occurred on or about May 29, 2020. Judge Maher placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 60 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs and pay $85.
Amy Stern, 59, of Excelsior previously entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of driving while impaired for an offense that occurred on or about Dec. 6, 2019. Judge Maher placed the defendant on probation for one year. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve two days of sentence to service work or community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, attend a victim impact panel and pay $585.
Chad Matuska, 49, of Watertown entered a plea of guilty to one misdemeanor count of driving while impaired for an offense that occurred on or about Feb. 8, 2020. Judge Maher placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 15 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 15 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, attend a victim impact panel and pay $385.
Jennifer Durham, 38, of Atwater entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Jan. 14, 2020. Judge Maher stayed the adjudication of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 15 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 15 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a fine and surcharge of $750.