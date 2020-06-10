Brittany Schindler, 27, of Hutchinson entered a plea of guilty to one felony county of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about March 9. Judge Winters placed the defendant on probation for three years. The defendant must serve 30 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 15 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation and follow its recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or drugs and pay $85.
Carlos Enriquez-Alvarez, 20, of Hopkins entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about May 31, 2019. Judge Winters placed the defendant on probation for three years. The defendant must serve 30 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 30 days of sentence to service work/community work service, serve 30 days of electronic home monitoring, complete a chemical dependency evaluation and follow its recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or drugs and pay $285.
Daniel Schmidt, 29, of Litchfield was found guilty of one gross misdemeanor count of burglary and one misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property in a jury trial for an offense that occurred on or about May 2, 2019. Judge Maher placed the defendant on probation for three years. The defendant must serve 141 days in McLeod County Jail, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, have no use or possession of alcohol or drugs, continue following the chemical dependency treatment plan and recommendations, pay restitution of $357, have no contact with the victim and pay $135.