Joshua Hirsch, 33, of Winsted previously entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of methamphetamine crimes involving children for an offense that occurred on or about May 7, 2019. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 60 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 40 hours of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or drugs and pay a fine and surcharge of $385.
Carrie Stoppelman, 33, of Montgomery, Minnesota previously entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of failure to register as a predatory offender for an offense that occurred on or about August 2019. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 60 days of electronic home monitoring and pay a fine and surcharge of $385.
Brian Baillif, 37, of Hutchinson previously entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of violation of a domestic abuse no contact order for an offense that occurred on or about May 2, 2019. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 60 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 10 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency and a mental health evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluations, have no use or possession of alcohol or drugs, attend domestic abuse counseling/treatment, have no contact with the victim, and pay a fine and surcharge of $285.
Chad McAloon, 54, of Litchfield entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of giving a peace officer a false name and date of birth for an offense that occurred on or about June 11, 2020. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 30 days in McLeod County Jail, serve six days of sentence to service work/community work service, and pay a surcharge of $85.
Alicia Cardinal, 34, of Hutchinson entered a plea of guilty to one misdemeanor count of giving a peace officer a false name and date of birth for an offense that occurred on or about Feb. 26, 2020. Judge Maher ordered the defendant to serve 20 days in McLeod County Jail and pay a surcharge of $85.
Scott Telthoester, 50, of Glencoe entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Feb. 25, 2020. Judge Winters stayed the adjudication of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 10 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 15 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or drugs, and pay a fine and surcharge of $225.
Julie Mitchell, 53, of Glencoe entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of domestic assault for an offense that occurred on or about Oct. 2, 2019. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 53 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 36 hours of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency and a psychological evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluations, have no use or possession of alcohol or drugs, and pay a surcharge of $85.