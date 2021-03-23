The McLeod County Attorney’s Office reported the following:
Mason King, 21, of Morton entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about April 20, 2020. Judge Maher stayed the adjudication of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 10 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, serve 10 days of sentence to service work/community work service, and pay a fine and surcharge of $500.