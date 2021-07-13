The McLeod County Attorney’s Office reported the following:
Jared Murray, 36, of Bloomington, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about April 14, 2020. Judge Winters stayed the adjudication of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 60 days in McLeod County Jail (30 days may be STS, CWS, or inpatient treatment), complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a surcharge of $85.
In a second file, Murray entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about May 11, 2020. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 60 days in McLeod County Jail (30 days may be STS, CWS, or Inpatient Treatment), complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a surcharge of $85. This sentence is concurrent with the above file.
David Veness, 42, of Hutchinson, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of check forgery for an offense that occurred on or about July 30, 2019. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 30 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, pay restitution in the amount of $1,000, and pay a surcharge of $85.
In a second file, Veness entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about July 3, 2020. Judge Winters stayed the adjudication of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 30 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a fine and surcharge of $285.
Timothy Bednarchuk, 29, of Redwood Falls, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Jan. 30, 2021. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 90 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a fine and surcharge of $150.
Osbaldo Cardoza, 29, of Glencoe, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Dec. 5, 2020. Judge Winters stayed the adjudication of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 21 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 24 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a fine and surcharge of $150.
Shanyn Dehn, 46, of Watertown, entered a plea of guilty to one misdemeanor count of driving while impaired for an offense that occurred on or about April 3, 2019. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 10 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, attend a victim impact panel, pay restitution in the amount of $141.17, and pay a fine and surcharge of $1,085.
Jack Docken, 19, of Norwood-Young America, entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Oct. 11, 2020. Judge Winters stayed the adjudication of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for one year. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 10 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 10 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a fine and surcharge of $500.
Tremont Hansen, 35, of South St. Paul, entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of driving after cancellation after being deemed inimical to the public safety for an offense that occurred on or about Oct. 30, 2018. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 30 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 30 days of home monitoring, and pay a fine and surcharge of $235.
Jose Martinez-Ponce, 36, of Winsted, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of assault for an offense that occurred on or about Aug. 19, 2020. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 30 days in the McLeod County Jail, serve 15 days of sentence to service work/community work service, write a letter of apology, complete a diagnostic assessment, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, and pay a fine and surcharge of $285. The issue of restitution is reserved for 30 days.
Sabyn Polfliet-Welvaert, 21, of Ghent entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Nov. 21, 2020. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 30 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 30 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, pay restitution in the amount of $1,765.99, and pay a surcharge of $85.