The McLeod County Attorney’s Office reported the following:
Jason Smith, 43, of Hutchinson, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of violation of a harassment restraining order for an offense that occurred on or about Dec. 29, 2019. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for five years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 60 days in McLeod County Jail (up to 30 days credit for successful completion of treatment), serve 30 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a psychiatric and a domestic abuse evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, have no contact with the victim, and pay a fine and surcharge of $185. Probation will conduct a restitution study.
Ashley Hughes, 33, of Litchfield, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of burglary and one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about March 9, 2021. Judge Winters stayed the execution of 33 months in prison and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 183 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, have no contact with the victim, and pay a surcharge of $85.
Joshua Hirsch, 34, of Winsted, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of domestic assault by strangulation and one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Aug. 28, 2020. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 90 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency and a domestic abuse evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a fine and surcharge of $185.