McLeod County Attorney’s Office reported the following:
Jared Hannegrofs, 43, of Lester Prairie, entered a plea of guilty to one count of hunting while under the influence of alcohol for an offense that occurred on or about Oct. 2, 2021. Judge Winters placed the defendant on probation for one year. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve four days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, and pay a fine and surcharge of $585.