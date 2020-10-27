The McLeod County Attorney’s Office reported the following:
Gabriel Patterson, 37, of Hutchinson entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle for an offense that occurred on or about July 9, 2020. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 90 days in McLeod County Jail (30 days may be a treatment program), complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a surcharge of $85.
Daniel Gorham, 38, of Glencoe previously was found guilty of one felony count of theft and one felony count of aggravated forgery for an offense that occurred on or about Sept. 18, 2018. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 75 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 80 hours of sentence to service work, complete a chemical dependency and a psychological evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, pay restitution in the amount of $5,000, and pay a surcharge of $85.
Katie Reardon, 30, of Pierz entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of theft by swindle for an offense that occurred on or about Sept. 11, 2017. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 10 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 10 days of sentence to service work, complete a psychological evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, pay restitution in the amount of $1,684.25, and pay a surcharge of $85.
Matthew Borth, 39, of LeSueur entered a plea of guilty to one misdemeanor count of driving while impaired for an offense that occurred on or about Nov. 9, 2019. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 30 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 30 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, attend a victim impact panel, and pay a surcharge of $85.