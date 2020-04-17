Jason Nelms, 35, of Hutchinson entered a plea of guilty to one felony county of receiving stolen property for an offense that occurred on or about Jan. 15, 2020. Judge Winters ordered the defendant to serve 21 months in prison and pay $85.
PUBLIC RECORD: McLeod County Attorney's Office
Jeremy Jones
