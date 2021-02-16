The McLeod County Attorney’s Office reported the following:
Cassandra Shemanek, 20, of Glencoe entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of violation of a domestic abuse no contact order for an offense that occurred on or about June 14, 2020. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve eight days in McLeod County Jail, serve 30 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a surcharge of $85.
Pace Palmer, 37, of Brainerd entered a plea of guilty to one misdemeanor count of temporary theft of a firearm for an offense that occurred on or about May or June 2019. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for one year. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 13 days in McLeod County Jail and pay a surcharge of $85.
Scott Wingate, 33, of Hutchinson entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about July 29, 2020. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 90 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a surcharge of $85.
Timothy Hansen, 34, of Silver Lake entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Jan. 25, 2021. Judge Maher ordered the defendant to serve 21 months in prison and pay a surcharge of $85.
Brent Leyde, 28, of Hutchinson entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of driving while impaired for an offense that occurred on or about Feb. 7, 2020. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve five days in McLeod County Jail, serve 10 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, attend a victim impact panel, and pay a fine and surcharge of $385.
Tyrell Ashford, 19, of St. Paul entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of burglary or theft tools for an offense that occurred on or about Sept. 13, 2020. Judge Maher stayed the execution of 24 months in prison and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 180 days in McLeod County Jail and pay a fine and surcharge of $500.
Christian Smith, 42, of St. Paul entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of theft of a motor vehicle for an offense that occurred on or about Nov. 8, 2019. Judge Maher ordered the defendant to serve 20 months in prison, pay restitution in the amount of $3,975.74, and pay a surcharge of $85.
Lorri Olson, 59, of Hector entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of driving while impaired for an offense that occurred on or about Oct. 9, 2020. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve four days in McLeod County Jail, serve 26 days of electronic home monitoring/electronic alcohol monitoring, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, attend a victim impact panel, and pay a fine and surcharge of $385.