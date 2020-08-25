Sandra Fiecke-Stifter, 58, of Winsted entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Dec. 28, 2019. Judge Winters stayed the adjudication of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 10 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 10 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, and pay a fine and surcharge of $325.
Joel Mernik, 44, of Lester Prairie entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of driving while impaired for an offense that occurred on or about Oct. 6, 2019. Judge Eide stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 15 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, attend a victim impact panel, attend a Drive with Care class, and pay a fine and surcharge of $3,000.
Hunter Keck, 24, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about April 12, 2020. Judge Donley ordered the defendant to serve 12 months and one day in prison and pay a surcharge of $85.