The McLeod County Attorney’s Office reported the following:
Jeffrey Dominguez, 29, of Minneapolis, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Jan. 10, 2021. Judge Winters stayed the adjudication of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 15 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 15 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a fine and surcharge of $750.
Justin Seaburg, 43, of Sleepy Eye, entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of driving while impaired for an offense that occurred on or about April 9, 2020. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 10 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 20 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, attend a victim impact panel, and pay a fine and surcharge of $225.
Cole Stillwell, 21, of Winsted, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Sept. 10, 2020. Judge Winters stayed the adjudication of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 15 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 15 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a fine and surcharge of $750.
Jose Moncivaiz, 28, of Glencoe, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance and one gross misdemeanor count of driving while impaired-refusal to submit to testing for an offense that occurred on or about March 3 or 4, 2021. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 45 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 15 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a fine and surcharge of $285.
Ethan Christesen, 23, of Hutchinson, entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about April 20, 2020. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve thee days in McLeod County Jail, serve eight days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a fine and surcharge of $500.