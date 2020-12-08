The McLeod County Attorney’s Office reported the following:
Brandon Bonnema, 28, of Hutchinson previously entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of domestic assault by strangulation for an offense that occurred on or about Aug. 20, 2020. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 90 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency and a domestic abuse evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a surcharge of $85.
Andrew Hansen, 32, of Hutchinson previously entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of driving while impaired for an offense that occurred on or about Dec. 19, 2019. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve eight days in McLeod County Jail, serve 22 days of electronic home monitoring, serve five days of community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, attend a victim impact panel, and pay a fine and surcharge of $385.
Bo Acevedo, 26, of Gaylord entered a plea of guilty to one count of obstructing legal process for an offense that occurred on or about Nov. 9, 2020. Judge Maher ordered the defendant to serve 12 days in McLeod County Jail and pay a surcharge of $85.
Teryn Wilson, 19, of Hutchinson previously entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about May 3, 2020. Judge Maher stayed the adjudication of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve two days in McLeod County Jail, serve 15 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a fine and surcharge of $400.
Bailey Dennis, 23, of Loretto previously entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Nov. 24, 2019. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 15 days of sentence to service work/community work service, serve 60 days of electronic home monitoring, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a fine and surcharge of $485.
Sebastian Miller, 30, was found guilty of five felony counts of possession of pornographic work involving a minor by a registered predatory offender for offenses that occurred on or about July 10, 2018. Judge Winters ordered the defendant to serve 103 months in prison plus 10 years of conditional release and pay a surcharge of $85.