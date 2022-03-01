McLeod County Attorney’s Office reported the following:
Daniel Littlejohn, 42, of Glencoe, entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of driving while impaired and one gross misdemeanor count of carrying a pistol without a permit for an offense that occurred on or about July 17, 2021. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve four days in McLeod County Jail, serve 26 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, attend a victim impact panel, and pay a fine and surcharge of $485.
Susan Larson, 52, of Lester Prairie, entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of no proof of insurance for an offense that occurred on or about April 10, 2021. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for one year. The conditions of probation are that the defendant pay a fine and surcharge of $585.