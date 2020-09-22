John Hanzlik, 53, of Lester Prairie entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of driving while impaired for an offense that occurred on or about Sept. 15, 2019. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve four days in McLeod County Jail, serve 10 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, comply with the ignition interlock program, attend a victim impact panel, and pay a fine and surcharge of $525.
Rosa Renz, 20, of Edina entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about June 14, 2020. Judge Winters stayed the adjudication of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The defendant also entered a plea of guilty to one misdemeanor count of theft. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for one year. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve four days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, pay restitution in the amount of $49.14, and pay a surcharge of $85.
Kim Pickner, 43, of Monticello previously entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of shoplifting gear for an offense that occurred on or about March 29, 2019. Judge Winters stayed the execution of 30 months in prison and placed the defendant on probation for five years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 90 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 30 days of electronic home monitoring, serve an additional 60 days in jail starting Nov. 1, 2021, serve 45 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a psychological evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, complete a cognitive decision thinking class, and pay a fine and surcharge of $225.
James Bloom, 37, of Hutchinson was found guilty of one felony count of meth crimes involving children for an offense that occurred on or about Aug. 8, 2019. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 60 days in McLeod County Jail (30 days may be in-patient treatment), complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a surcharge of $85.
Amelia Harden, 35, of Vadnais Heights entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of ineligible person in possession of an electronic incapacitation device for an offense that occurred on or about March 2, 2019. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 262 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency and a psychological evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluations, and pay a surcharge of $85.