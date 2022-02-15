McLeod County Attorney’s Office reported the following:
Jessica Sahli, 30, of Buffalo, entered a plea of guilty to one misdemeanor count of domestic assault for an offense that occurred on or about Oct. 14, 2020. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve six days in McLeod County Jail, serve 15 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a mental health evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a surcharge of $85.