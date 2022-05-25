McLeod County Attorney’s Office
McLeod County Attorney’s Office reported the following:
Anthony Lenzen, 25, of Chaska entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of giving a peace officer a false name of another person and one misdemeanor count of driving after revocation for an offense that occurred on or about Aug. 29-30, 2021. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for one year. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 10 days in McLeod County Jail and pay a surcharge of $85.
In a second file, Anthony Lenzen entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of giving a peace officer a false name for an offense that occurred on or about July 18, 2021. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 90 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation and follow its recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a surcharge of $85.
Edgar Vasquez, 32, of Hector entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of driving after cancellation after being deemed inimical to the public safety for an offense that occurred on or about March 30, 2022. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for a period of one year. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve two days in McLeod County Jail, serve 15 days of sentence to service work/community work service, and pay a fine and surcharge of $185.
Ryland McNamara, 23, of St. Paul entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of burglary or theft tools for an offense that occurred on or about Sept. 13, 2020. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 60 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 15 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation and follow its recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a fine and surcharge of $185.