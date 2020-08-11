Christina Blom, 39, of Pennock entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of shoplifting gear for an offense that occurred on or about May 13, 2018. Judge Maher ordered the defendant to serve 21 months in prison and pay a surcharge of $85.
In a second file, Christina Blom entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of driving while impaired for an offense that occurred on or about May 2, 2018. Judge Maher ordered the defendant to serve 19 months in prison and pay a surcharge of $85.
Mari Geer, 30, of New London entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about June 30, 2020. Judge Maher stayed the adjudication of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 45 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, and pay a surcharge of $85.
Jessica Gage, 27, of Buffalo entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Jan. 24, 2020. Judge Maher stayed the adjudication of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 24 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 10 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a surcharge of $85.
Clancy Prellwitz, 19, of Duluth entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about May 3, 2020. Judge Maher stayed the adjudication of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve two days in McLeod County Jail, serve 15 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a fine and surcharge of $485.