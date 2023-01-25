McLeod County Attorney’s Office
McLeod County Attorney’s Office reported the following:
George Nyberg, 25, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of terroristic threats for an offense that occurred on or about March 13, 2022. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 90 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a comprehensive assessment, follow the recommendations of the assessment, pay restitution of $611, and pay a surcharge of $85.
In a second file, Nyberg also entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about March 13, 2022. Judge Maher stayed the adjudication of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 90 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a comprehensive assessment, follow the recommendations of the assessment, and pay a surcharge of $85.
In a third file, Nyberg entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of receiving stolen property for an offense that occurred on or about May 14, 2021. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 90 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a comprehensive assessment, follow the recommendations of the assessment, and pay a surcharge of $85.
Jeffery Bier, 26, previously appeared in District Court and entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of theft of a motor vehicle for an offense that occurred on or about July 12, 2021. Judge Maher ordered the defendant to serve 17 months in prison and pay a surcharge of $85.
Jeramiah Sanford, 24, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of predatory offender registration violation for an offense that occurred on or about April – July, 2022. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 90 days in McLeod County Jail and pay a surcharge of $85.
Cody Vacek, 25, entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of driving while impaired for an offense that occurred on or about Jan. 9, 2022. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for one year. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 30 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a comprehensive assessment, follow the recommendations of the assessment, attend a victim impact panel, and pay a fine and surcharge of $325.
Dustin Mathern, 27, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of criminal vehicular operation — causing substantial bodily harm for an offense that occurred on or about July 5, 2022. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for five years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 45 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a comprehensive assessment, follow the recommendations of the assessment, and pay a fine and surcharge of $150.
Mina Lavalier, 30, entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of driving while impaired for an offense that occurred on or about July 31, 2022. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for one year. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 15 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 15 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a comprehensive assessment, follow the recommendations of the assessment, attend a victim impact panel, and pay a surcharge of $85.
Michael Bello, 40, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Jan. 19, 2022. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 15 days in McLeod County Jail, serve eight days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a comprehensive assessment, follow the recommendations of the assessment, and pay a fine and surcharge of $800.
Jose Amaya, 24, entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Oct. 24, 2022. Judge Maher stayed the adjudication of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for one year. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 30 days in McLeod County Jail (15 days may be STS), complete a comprehensive assessment, follow the recommendations of the assessment, and pay a fine and surcharge of $385.
Valerie Garza, 51, entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about July 16-17, 2022. Judge Maher stayed the adjudication of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for of one year. The defendant also entered a plea of guilty to one misdemeanor count of driving while impaired for an offense that occurred on that same date. The Court stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for one year. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 16 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a comprehensive assessment, follow the recommendations of the assessment, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, attend a victim impact panel, and pay a fine and surcharge of $185.