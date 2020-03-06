The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
FEB. 28: At 4:15 p.m., the sheriff's office assisted Lester Prairie police with a domestic situation on Second Avenue South, Lester Prairie.
At 7:46 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a vehicle in the ditch on Lake Hook Road, northeast of Hutchinson. Tyler Michael Olson, 20, of Hutchinson was arrested for allegedly driving while impaired and taken to McLeod County Jail.
At 7:50 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a car vs. deer crash on County Road 7, north of Stewart. The driver was wearing a seatbelt.
At 10 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of fraud on Plum Avenue, south of Hutchinson.
FEB. 29: At 12:06 a.m., the sheriff's office observed a motorist parked in the area of County Road 7 and Yacht Avenue, north of Stewart. Todd Alan Maresch, 58, of Stewart was arrested for allegedly driving while impaired and taken to McLeod County Jail.
At 11:04 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a domestic situation on Powers Street, Stewart. The situation was mediated.
MARCH 1: At 2:05 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a car vs. deer crash in the area of County Road 9 and 175th Street, south of Lester Prairie. There were no injuries.
MARCH 2: At 5:21 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a car vs. deer crash in the area of State Highway 15 and 40th Street, southwest of Brownton.
At 10:51 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a theft on County Road 9, east of Lester Prairie. The investigation is ongoing.
MARCH 4: At 1:03 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a theft on Skyview Circle, north of Hutchinson.
At 6:56 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a car vs. deer crash on County Road 7, north of Stewart.