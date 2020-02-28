The McLeod County Sheriff's Office reported the following incidents:
FEB. 20: At 1:36 a.m., the sheriff's office assisted the Sibley County Sheriff's Office with a pursuit in the area of U.S. Highway 212 and State Highway 22.
At 8:51 a.m., the sheriff's office assisted Hutchinson police with a theft on Adams Street Southeast.
FEB. 21: At 8:38 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a missing person on 190th Street, northwest of Lester Prairie. The individual returned the next day.
At 11:43 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a garbage dump in the area of Oday Avenue and 200th Street, east of Hutchinson
At 10:26 p.m., the sheriff's office assisted Glencoe police with a fight on Pryor Avenue North in Glencoe.
FEB. 22: At 12:03 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a vehicle in the ditch in the area of State Highway 22 and 140th Street, southeast of Biscay. Roxana Narvaez, 28, of Hutchinson was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail.
FEB. 23: At 10:46 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a 911 hang-up on 120th Street, south of Hutchinson. An individual was transported to Hutchinson Health.
At 9:13 p.m., the sheriff's office assisted Glencoe police with an assault on 14th Street East in Glencoe.
FEB. 24: At 7:19 p.m, the sheriff's office responded to a vehicle in the ditch in the area of Falcon Avenue and 110th Street, north of Glencoe.
FEB. 26: At 4:41 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 22, north of Glencoe. A 2020 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Laurie Fogarty, 52, of Belle Plaine hit a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Michael Koester, 32, of Excelsior. There were no injuries and both vehicles were removed from the roadway.